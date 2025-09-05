Expect a hotter and more humid Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms late in the day. Any storm that develops could produce strong gusts.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s. There is the chance of a shower or drizzle.

Highs for much of next week will be in the 70s to lower 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s to around 60. A few upper 40s will be possible in spots on a few mornings.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic shows a high sign of development the rest of this week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Gabrielle. Computer models take this disturbance near or northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

