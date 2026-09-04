Very hot and muggy Friday in Richmond with heat index over 100°

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very hot and muggy again with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and a heat index over 100°.

Another heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for central and eastern Virginia.

There will be scattered storms this afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather, with damaging winds and large hail possible. Storms will also produce torrential downpours.

A cold front will move southward through the area Saturday. This will bring slightly cooler and less humid air by the end of the day.

The front will also trigger scattered storms, with better chances south and southwest of Richmond.

A risk for severe weather continues.

It will be cooler and a lot less humid Sunday into Monday. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Hotter and more humid weather will return for the middle and end of next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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