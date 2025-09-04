A few storms possible on this warmer Thursday in Virginia

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have sunshine mixing with more clouds in the afternoon. A few scattered storms are possible late in the afternoon through the evening. There is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for some strong wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and southwesterly winds could gust over 20 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs around 90.

Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms late in the day.

Sunday will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s. There is the slight chance of a shower.

Highs for much of next week will be in the 70s to around 80, with overnight lows in the 50s to around 60. A few upper 40s will be possible in spots on a few mornings.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic shows a high sign of development the rest of this week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Gabrielle. Computer models take this disturbance near or northeast of the Lesser Antilles.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

