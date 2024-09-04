Perfect weather continues in Richmond with comfortably cool nights and warm afternoons

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be more clouds around today. Highs will remain below normal, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight will be another cool night. Lows will be in the 50s for much of the area, except for some 60s in eastern and southeastern VA.

Thursday will have a cloud/sun mix and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will increase on Friday. There could be a shower east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be around 80.

There will be some scattered showers around on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunshine returns on Sunday, with highs cooling back into the low to mid 70s.

Monday morning may end up being the coolest morning since June 1 with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Fair weather will continue into mid-week.

Tropics: There are three disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, but none have a very good chance of tropical cyclone development over the next several days. We are currently in an unusually quiet pattern in the tropics, with no named storms since Ernesto dissipated on August 12th.

