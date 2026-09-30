Some sunshine returns to Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big warm-up will begin Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Wednesday, and will approach 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The ridge will flatten this weekend, allowing a slow-moving cold front to pass through the Mid-Atlantic. Showers will be possible along the front Saturday afternoon and evening, with rain likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will taper late in the day Sunday as drier and cooler air moves into the region.

Dry and mild weather is expected to resume early next week.

Fay weakened to a post-tropical low over the central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Hanna is moving eastward over the north Atlantic is not expected to impact land as it gradually weakens.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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