Imelda turns away from US; light rain and drizzle Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — High pressure moving in from the north and a trough to the west will both force Imelda to turn east and head away from the United States Tuesday into Wednesday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Locally, tropical moisture being drawn from Imelda up the coast will produce patchy light rain Monday night into Tuesday. The rain chances will be highest across southern and western Virginia. Afternoon highs will only rise into the 70s.

Our weather will then be quiet the rest of the week, with cooler air arriving midweek. Afternoon highs will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s for the second half of the week, with lows in the 40s and low 50s. At this time, it appears next weekend will bring beautiful weather, along with a bit of a warming trend.

Although it will not impact our weather, Hurricane Humberto has been a major hurricane, fluctuating between Category 4 and Category 5 status.

As of 11 p.m. Monday, it had weakened to a category 3 hurricane. It is located south of Bermuda. It will track to the northwest, then curve away from the United States, staying closer to Bermuda.

