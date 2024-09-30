Rain showers on tap both Monday and Tuesday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Periods of heavy rain will be with us overnight, with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Some areas of fog are possible as well. A flood watch is in effect for western VA overnight and a flood warning continues for the James River near Westham. Click here to see the latest flood and coastal flood alerts.

Monday will be cloudy and humid with occasional showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

A round of heavier rain is possible later Monday night and early Tuesday, with showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday, with a passing shower possible.

Then less humid air will arrive at the end of the week.

We should see a good amount of sunshine Thursday through the weekend, with highs in the 70s to around 80 and lows in the 50s and low 60s.

The tropics remain quite active. Hurricane Isaac remains over the open waters of the North Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Joyce is gradually weakening over the central Atlantic.

Meanwhile, there are two other areas of concern.

Behind Joyce, we have a new tropical depression (#12) and yet another area of low pressure that is likely to develop into a tropical depression by later this week.

And finally, a broad area of low pressure over the western Caribbean is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico, potentially developing into a tropical depression by mid-week.

The next names on the Atlantic list are Kirk and Leslie.

