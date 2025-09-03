Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will bring more pleasant afternoons with highs in the lower 80s before heat begins building back into the region during the latter half of the week.

There will be two opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms, the first chance comes Thursday night, followed by another possibility on Saturday.

The comfortable weather pattern won't last indefinitely.

A summer-like feel with highs near 90 will return Friday and Saturday, with humidity levels edging back into the mid-60s, creating stickier conditions particularly on Saturday.

Relief is expected on Sunday when a stronger cold front pushes through the area. This system will help reduce both humidity and heat levels.

The tropical Atlantic is fairly quiet, but a tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa has the potential for some development as it moves west/west-northwest across the eastern and central Atlantic this week.

