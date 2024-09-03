Mostly sunny and cool in Central Virginia on Tuesday as rain chances increase for later in the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drier, cooler air has moved in overnight. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 70s with lower humidity. A few clouds will move in late tonight, it will be cool with a low in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will offer a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Moisture will begin to increase on Thursday, with more clouds around. A system approaching from the south will generally increase our rain chances for the end of the week.

There is the potential for some decent rain on Friday.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger on Saturday before drier air settles back in on Sunday. Highs will mainly be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

