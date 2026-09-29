Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Actions

Big warm-up in Virginia this week

A round of rain is likely this weekend
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will remain variably cloudy Tuesday, and highs will again remain in the mid to upper 70s. There will be some clearing tonight with a low in the upper 50s.

A big warm-up will begin Wednesday as an upper-level ridge develops over the region. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s Wednesday, and will approach 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

The ridge will flatten this weekend, allowing a slow-moving cold front to pass through the Mid-Atlantic. Showers will be possible along the front Saturday afternoon and evening, with rain likely Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will taper during the day Sunday as drier and cooler air moves into the region.

Dry and mild weather is expected to resume early next week.

Tropical Depression Fay is still hanging on across the central Atlantic, but is expected to weaken to a non-tropical low by mid to late week. Tropical Storm Hanna is moving eastward over the north Atlantic is not expected to impact land as it gradually weakens.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg
The-Weather-Authority-Rainy-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone