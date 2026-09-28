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Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Monday

Temperatures will begin to warm slowly this week
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the Nor'easter lift away today, temps will slowly begin to warm this week, highs will be in the mid 70s today. Tonight will fall into the lower 60s.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday, the low to mid 80s Wednesday, and the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. It will also turn a bit more humid.

A cold front will move through the region Friday night into next Saturday, triggering some scattered showers, particularly over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

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