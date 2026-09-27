Nor'easter update: coastal flooding improving late today into Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The nor'easter is located just east of New Jersey, and the storm will track a little southwestward today. Wind gusts will not be as strong, but will still exceed 20 mph in central Virginia, and 30 mph at the coast.

Coastal flooding will continue, but should improve late today into tonight and Monday. Coastal flood alerts remain in effect through late afternoon.

There will be more sun to the southwest today, and more clouds to the northeast. Some showers will wrap around the storm and pivot into northern Virginia today. The best chance of seeing showers today will be well north of I-64 into northern and northeastern Virginia. A few showers may survive the trip into parts of the metro, but much of the day will be dry.

Highs will range from the 60s near the coast, to the low/mid 70s in the metro, to near 80° southwest.

Winds will be lighter tonight with lows in the 50s to around 60°.

Monday will have variable cloudiness and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will be near 80° Tuesday, the low to mid 80s Wednesday, and 85-90° Thursday and Friday. It will also turn a little more humid.

A cold front will pass Friday night into next Saturday, causing the chance of a few showers.

Behind the front, highs next weekend will be in the 70s, with some 60s possible Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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