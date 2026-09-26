Nor'easter update: Winds increasing today, coastal flooding into Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- The nor'easter will continue tracking northward towards Long Island today into tonight. Wind speeds will increase, with gusts over 25 mph for much of the area, with gusts over 35 mph at the coast. Highs will range from the mid/upper 60s across northern and eastern Virginia to the low to mid 70s elsewhere.

Coastal flood warnings have been extended through Sunday morning for all of eastern Virginia, including tidal rivers extending westward into the Tri Cities. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during the high tide cycles.

The nor'easter will cause clouds to increase from northeast to southwest today. A few showers are possible in northern and eastern Virginia into this afternoon, with some showers possible in the metro by late afternoon or early evening.

Rain chances will increase during the evening. Lows tonight will range from the lower to upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and slightly breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more showers will occur in northern and eastern Virginia, with just the chance of a shower or two in the metro.

The nor'easter will move away from the region on Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with variable cloudiness.

It will warm up for the rest of the week as it turns a little more humid. Highs will be around 80° Tuesday, and will be in the mid to upper 80s through Friday. A few spots could hit 90° by Friday.

Cooler weather will return to the region by the end of next weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.