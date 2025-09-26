Rain chances drop a bit Friday, then increase Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday and there will be the chance of a few passing showers late in the day.

The high will be in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances increase tonight and into early Saturday.

Rain chances will be high on Saturday, but it will not rain the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Rain will turn more scattered on Sunday, but increase again for Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics :

Tropical Storm Humberto is northeast of the Leeward Islands, and could become a major hurricane. It will track to the northwest, and will likely curve and travel between the United States and Bermuda. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A strong tropical wave is located near Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and shows high signs of development. It will track northwestward towards the Bahamas. After that point, the computer models have a wide range of possible tracks. Some models have the storm making a landfall down in South Carolina, or near the North Carolina/South Carolina border. The moisture will then increase in Virginia for Monday and Tuesday. However, other models have the storm curving away from the United States.

We will have further updates over the next week. If it develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Imelda.

Hurricane Gabrielle will track near the Azores.

