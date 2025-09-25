Risk of severe storms as rain chances increase Thursday afternoon into evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will have some showers around in the morning, with thunderstorm chances increasing late in the afternoon into the evening. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, with strong gusts the main threat. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

A cold front moving through the area will keep a chance of scattered showers around on Friday, with highest rain chances in far southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Rain chances will increase again on Saturday, with some off and on showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Some showers will be around at times Monday and Tuesday as well.

Tropical Storm Humberto has formed east of the Leeward Islands. It will track to the northwest, and will likely travel between the United States and Bermuda. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

A strong tropical is located near Puerto Rico, and shows high signs of development. It will track northwestward towards the Bahamas, and then curve off the coast of the Carolinas. At that point, the model consensus is to turn the storm away from the Mid Atlantic, but a few computer models do bring it near or into our area. We will have further updates over the next week. If it develops into a tropical storm, it will be named Imelda.

Hurricane Gabrielle will track near the Azores over the next two days.

