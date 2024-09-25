Morning rain moving out now. How will Helene impact Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. - Morning rain will move out by 10 AM. Rain chances will be lower Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

Tropical Storm Helene formed today and is expected to rapidly strengthen over the next couple of days. Helene is forecast to make landfall in northwest Florida as a major category 3 hurricane Thursday evening. Rain from Helene should reach Virginia Friday, and a few strong thunderstorms will be possible with her remnant, from around midday through the afternoon.

A few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday, with slightly higher chances on Monday.

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa will be moving west over the eastern Atlantic over the next few days. Environmental conditions could support some gradual development and it's possible a tropical depression could form later this week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.