Staying cool today with lower chances for rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will average mostly cloudy for much of today. It will still be a little breezy with gusts over 20 mph in central Virginia, and 30 mph near the coast.

Rain chances will be much lower today, but a few isolated showers or sprinkles will be possible. The best chance of seeing rain will be in eastern and southern Virginia.

While it won't be as cool as yesterday, highs will still remain below normal, ranging from the lower to upper 60s.

Coastal flood warnings remain in effect for all of eastern Virginia into Friday morning. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during high tide cycles.

It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will have a decent amount of sunshine and low levels of humidity. A coastal low to our northeast may track a bit westward towards Delaware or New Jersey. If this happens, some extra clouds will be around, mostly east of I-95. Dry weather is expected, but if that low gets close enough to Delaware, a few showers might occur near the coast or the Eastern Shore. Highs will be in the 70s.

Highs will warm back into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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