Humid Wednesday ushers in rain chances for Richmond

Rain returns to the area by late week
Fall Kicks Off with Many Chances for Rain
RICHMOND, Va. -- Wednesday will be warm and humid with a high near 87, under partly sunny skies. Isolated showers or a storm will be possible this afternoon.

There will be some rain and storms around at times Thursday afternoon and Friday, with the potential for some heavy rain.

Showers will taper Saturday, but considerable clouds and low rain chances will continue through the weekend.

Gabrielle is a very powerful category 4 hurricane and will continue to move east-northeast away from Bermuda. Gabrielle will not be a threat to land until grazing the Azores this weekend. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There are two other tropical waves we are monitoring in the Atlantic. Both have a good chance of becoming named storms. The next two names are Humberto and Imelda.

