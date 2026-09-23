Cool today with locally heavy morning rainfall

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of steady and heavy rainfall this morning. Localized flooding with flood alerts will be possible.

Rain will turn more scattered for the afternoon, with southern and eastern Virginia having a higher chance of rain. It will be cool today with highs in the 60s.

With an area of low pressure off the Mid Atlantic coast, it will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph across central Virginia, with higher gusts at the coast.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for all of eastern Virginia into Friday morning. Water levels will be 1 to 3 feet above normal during high tide cycles.

The coastal low will move a little farther away from us on Thursday, greatly reducing the rain chances. A few scattered showers will be possible, mainly in eastern and southeastern Virginia. Highs will stay in the 60s.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun on Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

The first weekend of fall will be mostly sunny and very comfortable. Humidity levels will be low with highs in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s, with 40s in our coolest outlying areas.

Dry weather is expected into the middle of next week as highs get back to around 80°.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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