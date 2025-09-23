Warm Tuesday in Virginia with rain chances later in the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday should be dry for most of the area, but shower and thunderstorm chances will increase on Wednesday, especially north and west of Richmond.

There will be some rain and storms around at times Thursday and Friday, with the potential for some heavy rain.

Showers will taper Saturday, but considerable clouds and low rain chances will continue through the weekend.

Gabrielle is a very powerful category 4 hurricane and will continue to move east-northeast away from Bermuda. Gabrielle will not be a threat to land until grazing the Azores this weekend. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There are two other tropical waves we are monitoring in the Atlantic. Both have a good chance of becoming named storms. The next two names are Humberto and Imelda.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.