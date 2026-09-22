Cool, windy and wet through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday remains cloudy, cooler and damp with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms continuing through the day.

Locally heavy rainfall may lead to isolated flash flooding concerns, especially across western portions of Central Virginia where a Slight Risk for excessive rainfall is in place.

Temperatures will vary sharply from north to south, ranging from the upper 60s northwest to the lower 80s farther south. Northeast winds will increase through the day, adding a chilly feel at times.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday, a strong onshore wind develops as coastal low pressure strengthens offshore.

This setup will bring a dramatic change in the weather pattern with much cooler temperatures, gusty northeast winds and periods of rain.

Wednesday highs may struggle to get out of the low to mid 60s across much of inland Central Virginia, nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Thursday stays unusually cool, cloudy and breezy with scattered rain continuing especially east of Richmond. High temperatures remain stuck in the 60s inland with lower 70s closer to the coast.

While the most significant coastal flooding impacts remain closer to the Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic coastline, the prolonged onshore flow will create hazardous marine conditions and widespread tidal flooding through the end of the work week.

Friday brings gradual improvement with fewer showers and slightly less wind, though skies will likely remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures slowly recover into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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