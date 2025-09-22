Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds; astronomical fall starts today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start of fall, occurs at 2:19 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday should be dry for most of the area, but shower chances will increase on Wednesday.

There will be some rain and storms around at times Thursday and Friday, with the potential for some heavy rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Showers will become more scattered for Saturday, with some drier air moving into the region on Sunday.

Gabrielle could strengthen into a category two hurricane as it tracks east of Bermuda on Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There are two other tropical waves we are monitoring in the Atlantic. One is a little over 500 miles east of the Windward Islands and conditions are marginally conducive for development. The more important disturbance is a bit farther east, entering the central Atlantic. While not initially expected to development, conditions will become more favorable as the week goes along.

