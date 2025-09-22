Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds; astronomical fall starts today

Autumn begins Monday afternoon
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start of fall, occurs at 2:19 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday should be dry for most of the area, but shower chances will increase on Wednesday.

There will be some rain and storms around at times Thursday and Friday, with the potential for some heavy rain. Highs will be in the 70s.

Showers will become more scattered for Saturday, with some drier air moving into the region on Sunday.

Gabrielle could strengthen into a category two hurricane as it tracks east of Bermuda on Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

There are two other tropical waves we are monitoring in the Atlantic. One is a little over 500 miles east of the Windward Islands and conditions are marginally conducive for development. The more important disturbance is a bit farther east, entering the central Atlantic. While not initially expected to development, conditions will become more favorable as the week goes along.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone