More clouds today, areas of fog this morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of locally dense fog this morning. The autumnal equinox, which is the astronomical start of Fall, occurs at 8:44 a.m. today.

There will be clouds around in the morning, with the threat for a spotty shower or two. The chance for showers will be higher in eastern VA.

Skies will be variably to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, the mid and upper 70s across the metro, and some low 80s to the far southwest.

The week ahead will be unsettled with occasional clouds and the chance of showers. Rain chances will be fairly low on Monday with highs 75-80.

Rain chances increase later Tuesday into parts of Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 75-80 range much of the week, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

Tropics: There is a high chance of a storm developing in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf Of Mexico in the next few days. Many computer models push this system somewhere along the Gulf Coast later this week. While this storm is not a certainty, it definitely bears watching. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Helene.

