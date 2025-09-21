Cooler today for the last full day of summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are clouds around this morning with some lingering showers, mostly north of I-64. The morning showers and sprinkles will decrease, with clouds starting to break for some sunshine for this afternoon. An isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out, but the chances are low. Highs will range from the low/mid 70s to the north and east, around 75-80 across the metro, with some lower 80s far southwest.

Lows tonight will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s with areas of fog possible.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start of fall, occurs at 2:19 p.m.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated storms are possible, mostly north and northwest of Richmond.

Scattered storms will be around Wednesday, with the best chance of rain in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

There will be some rain and storms around at times Thursday and Friday, with the potential for some heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s.

Rain chances will turn more scattered for Saturday, with some drier air moving in for Sunday.

Gabrielle could strengthen into a category two hurricane as it tracks east of Bermuda on Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Another tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic shows low signs of development over the next several days.

