A warm final day of summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of low clouds and fog around early this morning.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with some 70s at the coast. An approaching cold front may cause a few showers or storms in northwestern VA by mid-afternoon. Some of those storms could have some stronger gusts and some hail. Rain chances in the metro will go up heading into the evening.

There will be some showers and storms around this evening and tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

The autumnal equinox, which is the astronomical start of Fall, occurs at 8:44 a.m. Sunday. There will be clouds around in the morning, with the chance of a shower, mostly east of I-95. Skies will be variably cloudy during the day with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, 75-80 across the metro, and some lower 80s to the far southwest.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will go up a bit mid-week, with scattered showers and storms possible. Far western VA will see the highest chance of rain most of the week. Highs will be 75-80. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Tropics: there is a 60% chance of a system developing in the western Caribbean and southern Gulf Of Mexico next week. Some computer models show strengthening later next week, with the storm affecting the Gulf Coast later next week. If the storm gets named, it will be called Helene.

