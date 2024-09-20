Watch Now
Autumnal Equinox: Fall officially begins Sunday morning

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most locations. Coastal areas and northwestern VA will be in the 70s.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, September 22.

We've lost over 2.5 hours of daylight since summer began.  We'll lose roughly that same amount again before winter begins.

The direct rays of the sun, which have been in the Northern Hemisphere all summer, will be directly over the equator at 8:44 a.m. Sunday.

Since the beginning of summer, we have lost over 2.5 hours of daylight.  Our amount of daylight will continue decreasing until winter begins in December.

autumn change in daylight

