Autumnal Equinox: Fall officially begins Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- The autumnal equinox occurs at 8:44 a.m. Sunday, September 22.
We've lost over 2.5 hours of daylight since summer began. We'll lose roughly that same amount again before winter begins.
The direct rays of the sun, which have been in the Northern Hemisphere all summer, will be directly over the equator at 8:44 a.m. Sunday.
