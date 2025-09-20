Turning cooler for the final weekend of summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are areas of locally dense fog this morning, especially south of Richmond.

Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon as a cold front moves through the region. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, mostly mid-afternoon into early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 well north of Richmond, in the low to mid 80s across the metro, and mid to upper 80s across far southern Virginia.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Sunday will start off with some clouds and fog, and the chance for a shower or some sprinkles. Clouds will decrease for the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs 75-80. The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start of fall, occurs at 2:19 p.m.

It will be a little warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few isolated showers or storms are possible.

Rain chances increase for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 70s.

Gabrielle is located northeast of the Leeward Islands and southeast of Bermuda. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday, and pass just east of Bermuda into Monday, possibly as a category two hurricane. It will then curve to the northeast and head into the central Atlantic. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Another tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic shows low signs of development over the next week.

