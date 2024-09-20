When the morning fog breaks, skies will be mostly sunny for much of Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here to see the coastal flood alerts in effect through Saturday morning.

There will be some areas of fog possibly early Friday morning into daybreak.

Skies will turn mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most locations.

Coastal areas and northwestern VA will be in the 70s.

The weekend will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. An approaching cold front may bring a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

Rain chances will be higher in northern and northwestern VA. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and the mid to upper 70s Sunday.

Highs will stay in the 70s to around 80 next week, with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will increase towards mid-week.

Tropics: There is a 40% chance of a tropical disturbance developing in the western Caribbean, which will then move into the Gulf Of Mexico next week.

