Cooler today, warmer Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy today. A passing shower or a few sprinkles will be possible this morning, and a spot or two could see a sprinkle this afternoon. It will be cooler and a little less humid today with highs ranging from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few showers and storms will be possible by late afternoon in northern and northwestern Virginia. A few storms could move into the metro during the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move south through the area on Monday with a few scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There will be showers around at times Monday night through Wednesday night, but there will be many dry hours. It will turn breezy, especially near the coast, as an area of low pressure moves to our east.

The autumnal equinox, the astronomical start to fall, occurs at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday.

It will turn much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday, and the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will decrease for Friday. Highs next weekend will be in the low to mid 70s.

The tropical Atlantic is fairly quiet. One disturbance shows a high chance of development, but it is in the eastern Atlantic, just southwest of the Azores. It will move to the northeast.

There is an upper-level area of low pressure over Florida, but it does not show signs of tropical development.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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