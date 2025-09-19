Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90.

A front will pass through the area Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunday will have more clouds around with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower or two is possible each day.

It will be slightly unsettled next week. Each day will have intervals of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Shower chances will increase mid and late-week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located around 665 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane and track towards Bermuda by Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

