Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

After early fog and drizzle, clouds will decrease Thursday

Sunshine will return to the area Thursday
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will start with some clouds and fog, and the chance for some drizzle, for areas near and east of I-95. Clouds will then decrease from west to east. Highs in eastern Virginia will be 75-80, with some mid 80s west of I-95.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90.

A front will pass through the area this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday, and the upper 70s on Sunday. The weekend will have a mix of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower is possible each day.

It will be slightly unsettled next week. Each day will have intervals of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday, and the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located around 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane and track towards Bermuda by Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone