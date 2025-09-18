After early fog and drizzle, clouds will decrease Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will start with some clouds and fog, and the chance for some drizzle, for areas near and east of I-95. Clouds will then decrease from west to east. Highs in eastern Virginia will be 75-80, with some mid 80s west of I-95.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs 85-90.

A front will pass through the area this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday, and the upper 70s on Sunday. The weekend will have a mix of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower is possible each day.

It will be slightly unsettled next week. Each day will have intervals of clouds and sun, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday, and the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is located around 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands. It is forecast to become a hurricane and track towards Bermuda by Monday. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

