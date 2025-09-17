Rain continues Wednesday morning, tapering off in the afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will continue to be likely Wednesday morning, with less coverage of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Sunshine will return to the area Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday.

The weekend looks nice with sunshine on Saturday and slightly cooler for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development in the next 48 hours as it tracks to the northwest, going north of the Lesser Antilles. If it becomes a named storm as expected, it will be called Gabrielle.

