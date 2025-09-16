Expect rain in Central Virginia through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain is ahead for most of Virginia over the next 36 hours, with low pressure off the Carolina coast pushing inland from late tonight through Wednesday, bringing a prolonged period of wet weather.

Winds along the coast will be notably strong Monday and Tuesday, with Gale Warnings in effect from the lower Bay to the coastal Atlantic from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, as the pressure gradient between the Low and a large ridge of High pressure to the north strengthens.

Rain totals from Monday night through Wednesday will be over an inch in many areas over southeastern Virginia, with 2-3 inches possible in some spots.

Skies will brighten Thursday, but a few showers could linger early in the day. Friday should bring a sunny and warm end to the week.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development this week as it tracks to the northwest, going north of the Lesser Antilles. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Gabrielle.

