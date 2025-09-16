Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Expect rain in Central Virginia through Wednesday

Some coastal flooding from wind and flooding from excessive rain possible east and southeast of Richmond
Rain is ahead for most of Virginia over the next 36 hours, with low pressure off the Carolina coast pushing inland from late tonight through Wednesday, bringing a prolonged period of wet weather.
Expect rain in Central Virginia through Wednesday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain is ahead for most of Virginia over the next 36 hours, with low pressure off the Carolina coast pushing inland from late tonight through Wednesday, bringing a prolonged period of wet weather.

Winds along the coast will be notably strong Monday and Tuesday, with Gale Warnings in effect from the lower Bay to the coastal Atlantic from Monday afternoon through Tuesday, as the pressure gradient between the Low and a large ridge of High pressure to the north strengthens.

Rain totals from Monday night through Wednesday will be over an inch in many areas over southeastern Virginia, with 2-3 inches possible in some spots.

Skies will brighten Thursday, but a few showers could linger early in the day. Friday should bring a sunny and warm end to the week.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development this week as it tracks to the northwest, going north of the Lesser Antilles. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Gabrielle.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone