Dry today, some heavy rain possible this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another cool morning with temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s. There are some isolated patches of fog.

Sunshine will mix with clouds increasing from the southeast today. Highs will range from the 70s near the coast, to the mid/upper 80s for areas well west and northwest of Richmond. Metro highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will thicken on Monday with highs 75-80 for most areas. A few showers are possible southeast of Richmond towards evening.

A storm system will spread rain across the region Monday night through Tuesday. Rainfall will be heaviest in southeastern Virginia. Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s to around 70.

This system will keep some showers around at times on Wednesday.

Rainfall totals through Wednesday night will likely exceed an inch in many locations, and there is the potential for over three inches of rain across southeastern Virginia.

A leftover shower is possible on Thursday as highs return to around 80.

Friday will be warm with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a moderate chance of development this week as it tracks to the northwest, going north of the Lesser Antilles.

