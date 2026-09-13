Staying muggy today with a low chance of rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flood advisory in effect northeast of Richmond

Steadier showers are moving off to the east. Some scattered showers will be around through around 9 a.m. Clouds will give way to some sunshine. It will be a muggy day with highs 85-90°. A few isolated storms are possible this afternoon through early evening.

Tonight will be warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will pass Monday morning with the slight chance of a shower. The balance of the day will have some sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will turn a lot less humid as the day wears on.

Monday night will be much cooler with metro lows 55-60°. Some lower 50s are possible in our coolest outlying areas northwest of Richmond.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Lows will be in the 50s again at night.

Highs will warm into the low/mid 80s Wednesday, and upper 80s to around 90° Thursday and Friday as it turns more humid.

A cold front could cause a thunderstorm or two Friday into early Saturday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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