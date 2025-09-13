Lots of sunshine this weekend

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cool morning with temps in the 50s away from the coast. Some patches of fog will be possible the next few hours.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s for many areas, with mid/upper 70s at the coast.

It will be cool again tonight with lows in the 50s away from the coast.

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s, with some 70s at the coast.

Clouds will increase on Monday with highs in the lower 80s.

An area of low pressure moving up from the south will bring a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few leftover showers are possible Thursday with highs around 80.

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s on Friday.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic shows a moderate chance of development this week.

