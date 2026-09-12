Heavy rain possible by late today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of patchy fog around early this morning.

Today will be muggy with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy. A passing shower is possible through noon. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening. Showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be mainly in the low to mid 80s, but a few upper 80s are possible.

Showers and storms are likely this evening into tonight, along with areas of fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Final rainfall totals will be in the 1 to 3 inch range, with locally higher amounts possible.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. A few isolated showers are possible early, and a shower or storm is possible in the afternoon.

A cold front will pass Monday morning with the slight chance of a shower. Cooler and less humid air will move in during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Lows Monday night will be in the upper 50s to around 60° in the metro, but some low to mid 50s are possible northwest.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with more 50s to lower 60s at night.

Highs will be 85-90° Wednesday through Friday.

Our longer-range computer models are indicating some cool weather is possible starting Monday, September 21. Highs may stay in the 70s for the first part of the week.

The autumnal equinox is Tuesday, September 22.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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