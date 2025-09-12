Great weekend weather ahead! Dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coastal flood advisories are in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Friday will have more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday.

A cold front will pass on Monday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will be 75-80.

A coastal system will spread more clouds in late Tuesday, and a few showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs later next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next week.

