Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Great weekend weather ahead! Dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Warmer and drier weather expected this weekend
Great weekend weather ahead! Dry with sunshine and highs in the 80s.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coastal flood advisories are in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

Friday will have more sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s Saturday and the mid 80s Sunday.

A cold front will pass on Monday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Highs will be 75-80.

A coastal system will spread more clouds in late Tuesday, and a few showers are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs later next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

In the tropics, a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development over the next week.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone