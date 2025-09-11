Clouds and drizzle linger early Thursday, with some afternoon peeks of sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- The clouds and drizzle will likely linger early Thursday, with some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. The high will be in the upper 70s. Skies will continue to clear tonight with a low in the mid and upper 50s.

A stretch of warmer days begins Friday, with cool nights and highs in the low 80s. The pleasant weather will continue into the first half of next week.

There is one minor disturbance emerging from the west coast of Africa which has a low chance for tropical cyclone development over the next 7 days.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.