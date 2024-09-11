Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Expect a mostly sunny and seasonably warm Wednesday

A low chance for a few showers this weekend
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll remain dry through the work week but clouds will increase by Thursday and Friday and a few isolated showers may pop up Saturday through Monday.

In the Gulf, Hurricane Francine is moving northward as a Cat. 1 storm. Francine will likely strengthen to a Cat. 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast later today. Early next week we'll be watching for a potential tropical cyclone to develop off the SE coast, and move inland bringing a chance for heavy rain next Tuesday. It's still early and has yet to develop.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone