Expect a mostly sunny and seasonably warm Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll remain dry through the work week but clouds will increase by Thursday and Friday and a few isolated showers may pop up Saturday through Monday.

In the Gulf, Hurricane Francine is moving northward as a Cat. 1 storm. Francine will likely strengthen to a Cat. 2 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coast later today. Early next week we'll be watching for a potential tropical cyclone to develop off the SE coast, and move inland bringing a chance for heavy rain next Tuesday. It's still early and has yet to develop.

