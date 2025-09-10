Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond area sees drizzle and clouds Wednesday, sunshine returns for weekend

Warmer and drier weather resumes Thursday
Cloudy and Cool for Some Spots with Sunshine and Warmth in Others
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today featuring cloudy skies and drizzle persiting through the evening before clearing conditions arrive for the weekend.

The current weather pattern shows a stark divide across the region. Areas around Richmond and eastward are experiencing overcast skies and light rain, while western zones are seeing some clearing and sunshine, particularly west of Interstate 95.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with highs near 70 degrees and breezy conditions.

Dry and mild weather will return to the area later Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to feature abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

There are currently no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

