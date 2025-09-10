Richmond area sees drizzle and clouds Wednesday, sunshine returns for weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today featuring cloudy skies and drizzle persiting through the evening before clearing conditions arrive for the weekend.

The current weather pattern shows a stark divide across the region. Areas around Richmond and eastward are experiencing overcast skies and light rain, while western zones are seeing some clearing and sunshine, particularly west of Interstate 95.

Wednesday will be the coolest day with highs near 70 degrees and breezy conditions.

Dry and mild weather will return to the area later Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are expected to feature abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

There are currently no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.