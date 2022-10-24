The clouds hang in Richmond to start the new week

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure to our east will keep some cloud cover over the area to start the day, with some gradual sunshine appearing, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

More sunshine is likely on Tuesday and temperatures will respond, rising into the low and mid 70s. Wednesday will probably be the warmest day, with a passing shower possible as a front moves through the area.

Mainly dry conditions are expected later in the week into next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and low 50s. An onshore flow will produce more cloud cover over the weekend.

