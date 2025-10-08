Expect scattered morning showers with late day clearing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A seasonally strong cold front will bring a good chance for showers to the area early Wednesday, followed by a push of cooler air for the rest of the week.
There remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the development of a coastal low that could bring rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday.
Tropical Storm Jerry formed over the central Atlantic Ocean Tuesday and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.
Jerry is the 10th named storm of a late-blooming season that has produced three hurricanes in just over two weeks. Jerry is not expected to be a threat to the mainland United States because a cold front will sweep off the East Coast and help deflect it out to sea.
