It will remain warm in Richmond on Tuesday, showers arrive Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday will be warm with a high in the lower 80s, under partly sunny skies.

A seasonally strong cold front will bring a good chance for rain to the area Wednesday, followed by a push of cooler air for the rest of the week.

There remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the development of a coastal low that could bring rain to the area late Saturday into Sunday.

A disturbance in the south-central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming our next named storm. The next name on the list is "Jerry."

