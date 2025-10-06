Temperatures expected to hit low 80s Monday; rain later this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be another beautiful day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

More sunshine will be with us on Tuesday, although we'll see a bit of increasing cloud cover during the afternoon. A few showers are possible over the mountains to the west. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A cold front will bring some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 70s. Behind the front, the breeze will kick up on Thursday and cooler air will move back into the region. We'll enjoy a good amount of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday night will be quite cool, with lows in the 40s for most locations early Friday morning. Friday should be a pleasant fall day, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

There are signs of a potential coastal storm developing for next weekend. As of now, the longer range data suggests we are mainly dry, depending on how this situation evolves, we could potentially be looking at a wetter forecast. So stayed tuned for updates over the next few days.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is tracking west. Conditions are favorable for development and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week. By the way, the next name on the Atlantic list is Jerry.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.