Weekend warming trend continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of fog around with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

It will be a sunny Sunday with highs 75-80 away from the coast.

More areas of fog are possible tonight. It will be a little warmer than recent nights, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 80.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Some showers are possible in far northwestern Virginia by late evening.

A cold front will bring some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s northwest, to the upper 70s far southeast.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler with sunshine and highs 65-70. Lows Thursday night will be in the 40s away from the coast.

As of now, it looks mainly dry Friday and Saturday. A few computer models are showing a potential low developing near the coast, providing us with some rain next weekend, but many other models keep things dry.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic shows a moderate chance of development this week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Jerry. Extended computer models show this potential system tracking north of the Leeward Islands, and then heading near or east of Bermuda.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Hurricane Tracker

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.