Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Weekend warming trend continues

Highs will be near 80 with lots of sunshine.
Sunny Sunday, a little warmer
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are some areas of fog around with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s.

It will be a sunny Sunday with highs 75-80 away from the coast.

More areas of fog are possible tonight. It will be a little warmer than recent nights, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 80.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Some showers are possible in far northwestern Virginia by late evening.

A cold front will bring some showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Wednesday afternoon. Highs will range from the lower 70s northwest, to the upper 70s far southeast.

Thursday will be breezy and cooler with sunshine and highs 65-70. Lows Thursday night will be in the 40s away from the coast.

As of now, it looks mainly dry Friday and Saturday. A few computer models are showing a potential low developing near the coast, providing us with some rain next weekend, but many other models keep things dry.

Tropics: a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic shows a moderate chance of development this week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Jerry. Extended computer models show this potential system tracking north of the Leeward Islands, and then heading near or east of Bermuda.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

Tom Patton

Tom Patton

Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

Julie Watkins Biopic.png

Julie Watkins

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone