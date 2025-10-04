Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A sunny weekend with a warming trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is another very cool morning with widespread 40s away from the coast. Skies are clear, but a little fog is possible the next few hours.

Today will be another sunny day. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Friday, reaching 75-80 away from the coast.

Our cool overnights continue, with lows in the 40s and lower 50s by daybreak Sunday. More patchy fog is possible.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A cold front will bring a good chance of showers Wednesday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures cool down again for the end of the week, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and lows in the 40s to around 50.

Tropics: a disturbance near Florida has a low chance of development as it tracks westward across the state.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic and off the western African coast, has a moderate chance of development as it tracks westward this week. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Jerry.

