Cooler today with increasing clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front has passed, and it will be cooler today with highs ranging from the lower to upper 60s. Clouds will increase during the day.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at 6 p.m., falling into the lower 50s by 10 p.m.

Lows overnight will be in the low to mid 40s, but some isolated upper 30s are possible to the northwest.

Clouds will break for some sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will be 65-70° on Monday, and in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Friday.

An isolated shower is possible Wednesday. A storm system will bring a better chance of showers Thursday into Friday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.