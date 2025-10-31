Virginia weather will be sunny, breezy, and cool on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coastal flood alerts are in effect in eastern Virginia into Friday.

Friday will have lots of sunshine. It will be quite breezy with gusts around 30 mph and highs in the low to mid 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have dry weather with temps in the 50s.

Friday night will be chilly with lows from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Clocks fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to and end. Sunday's sunrise is 6:36 a.m. and sunset is 5:10 p.m.

Sunday will have increasing clouds. A few showers are possible near I-81.

A few showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning across southern and southeastern Virginia.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s much of next week. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Melissa will track just northwest of Bermuda. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

