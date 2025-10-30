Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Showers and a few storms this morning in Virginia

Dry and cool weather is expected for Halloween
RICHMOND, Va. -- Coastal flood alerts are in effect in eastern Virginia from now into Friday.

There will be some occasional rain Thursday morning, with the chance of thunder. A few stronger wind gusts are possible in eastern Virginia.

Rain will exit for Thursday afternoon, with clouds decreasing. It will be a warmer day with highs 65-70. Wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

Friday will have lots of sunshine. It will be quite breezy with gusts around 30 mph and highs in the low to mid 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have dry weather with temps in the 50s.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clocks fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to and end. Sunday's sunrise is 6:36 a.m. and sunset is 5:10 p.m.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s the first half of next week. A system could bring some showers to southern Virginia late Monday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Melissa is moving between the southern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands. It will continue tracking northeastward, and will eventually approach the west side of Bermuda. More information is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

